Anthony Gordon ‘definitely not worried’ for England at Euros despite shock loss

Anthony Gordon insists England fans should not be concerned about the nation’s Euro 2024 hopes following a dull display in their defeat by Iceland.

Gareth Southgate saw his side lose 1-0 at Wembley on Friday in the final warm-up match before the tournament gets under way in Germany.

A disjointed performance saw the hosts fall behind early on and they never truly looked like getting back into a contest they could ultimately have lost by a bigger margin.

Gordon, who started on the left wing, was one of a number of players who had a quiet evening under the arch.

But the Newcastle forward does not think the loss will impact on England’s chances once they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia a week on Sunday.

Asked if England fans should be worried, Gordon replied: “No, definitely not worried.

“Good players make it click, good players make it happen. We need time to train together and in a tournament that will happen.

“We’re always going to work. We’re always going to prepare as much as we can.

Good players make it happen. Good players make magic and that is what we'll do

“I think we’ve got enough players, enough camaraderie around the group, we are very together.

“I think that helps in tournaments. Like I said before, good players make it happen. Good players make magic, and that is what we’ll do.”

Despite slipping to defeat, Gordon feels the frustrating evening can actually stand England in good stead heading into their Group C fixtures.

“That game will do us some good,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think friendly or not, playing for England, you want to win every single game. I thought it was useful practice for us, though, in terms of the opposition we will see during the tournament.

“We will be trying to break down that low block. I thought we controlled the game and go into some good positions, but just a lack of quality around the final third.”