Anthony Gordon told to ‘maximise every moment’ by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon to “maximise every moment” after announcing himself in earnest as a senior England international.

The 23-year-old started and played significant parts in both of his country’s Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland under interim boss Lee Carsley, having been cast largely in the role of spectator in Gareth Southgate’s squad at the Euro 2024 finals.

Gordon, a £45million signing from Everton in January 2023, was a huge hit on Tyneside last season, but returned from Germany having featured for only a few minutes as a substitute in a 0-0 Group C draw with Slovenia.

Asked if he had had to raise the player’s spirits on his return, Magpies head coach Howe said: “I wouldn’t say to raise his spirits, but of course I spoke with him and we had many conversations over the summer.

“I think it’s re-aligning thought processes, it’s being positive about the next stage of your career.

“Sometimes you can have a hangover from something negative – not that Anthony was in that position, but it’s always about your next challenge, moment and how you’re going to start the season and take all of the momentum that he built last season into this one.

“This is a big season for him in his career. You don’t get many second chances in your career – the years go so quickly, and I can vouch for that.

“He’s still young and developing, but he needs to maximise every moment. He is the type of character that wants to do that. He’s very committed to his next dream and aim and that’s to have a great season with us.”

Gordon has eased his way into the new domestic season and while his endeavour or commitment could never be questioned, he is yet to return fully to the club form which propelled him into the England squad, something he will hope to do at Wolves on Sunday.

Striker Alexander Isak is another whose full sharpness had eluded him during the early weeks of the campaign, but his winning goal against Tottenham last time out sent him away with Sweden on a high, and he returned having scored twice in a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan and once in a 3-0 victory over Estonia.

Asked if the £63million frontman was now arguably his most important player, Howe said: “He’s one of (them), for sure.

We need to get him absolutely at his best because when he is, he's a game-changer

“I don’t think there is just one, I think there’s always a group that are really important to the team and when they play well, the team plays better.

“Alex is certainly one of those players, he has all the qualities that we need. But ultimately we need to get him absolutely at his best because when he is, he’s a game-changer.”