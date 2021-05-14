Anthony Grant among 13 players leaving Swindon following relegation
11:49am, Fri 14 May 2021
Swindon have announced the release of 13 players as they prepare for life in Sky Bet League Two.
The Robins went straight back down to the basement division after one season in League One and have had a clearout.
Tom Broadbent, Paul Caddis, Lee Camp, Anthony Cheshire, Ezekiel Fryers, Massimo Giamattei, Anthony Grant, Joel Grant, Hallam Hope, John Johnston, Archie Matthews, Christopher Missilou and Matty Palmer are all leaving the club at the end of their contracts.
Deals have been offered to Akin Odimayo, Harry Parsons and Scott Twine.
Loanees Jordan Garrick, Conor Masterson, Tyrese Omotoye, Tyler Smith and Dominic Thompson go back to their respective parent clubs.