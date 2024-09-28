Anthony Musaba earns Sheffield Wednesday late victory over in-form West Brom

Substitute Anthony Musaba scored an 86th-minute winner to earn Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 3-2 win at home to high-flying West Brom in the Championship.

The Baggies had fought back from two goals down as second-half efforts Josh Maja and Alex Mowatt cancelled out Darnell Furlong’s own goal and a Josh Windass header, but Musaba’s late strike ended their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The victory was Wednesday’s first in the league since the opening day of the season.

The Wednesday line-up showed two changes, with Ike Ugbo and Michael Ihiekwe coming in for Michael Smith and the suspended Di’Shon Bernard, while for the visitors Ousmane Diakite replaced Mowatt, who was named among the substitutes.

The hosts started brightly, Barry Bannan sending an overhead kick from the edge of the area over the bar following a good move.

Bannan was involved in the opening goal in the ninth minute, releasing Marvin Johnson whose angled shot from the left-hand side deflected off Furlong, with the ball flying past goalkeeper Alex Palmer and into the net.

West Brom looked for an instant response and Maja threatened from inside the area after receiving the ball from a Tom Fellows cut-back, but his shot was deflected wide.

Windass put the hosts further ahead in the 23rd minute with a fine header from Akin Famewo’s great delivery into the area.

Bannan then put a long-range effort over the bar, while Olaf Kobacki’s shot from an angle forced a save from Palmer.

Keeper James Beadle came to his Wednesday’s rescue, racing off his line to thwart Karlan Grant, who had been put through by Maja.

Palmer made two saves in quick succession shortly before the break, keeping out efforts from Liam Palmer and Johnson.

There was a change to the Albion line-up for the start of the second half, with Mowatt replacing Diakite.

Kyle Bartley headed over for the visitors after meeting a free-kick.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan made a double substitution on the hour mark, with Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana taking over from Uros Racic and Grant.

And it soon paid off as Maja halved Wednesday’s lead in the 65th minute, finding the target with a header from Fellows’ cross following good work from Diangana.

Albion equalised in the 84th minute when Mowatt hammered in a shot from the edge of the area which bounced up and over Beadle.

But the hosts were not done and Musaba struck the winner two minutes later, finding the net from close range after Bannan’s low cross picked him out.