Anthony Ralston hoping to bury Hampden heartache with happy Dingwall return

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is looking to bury his Hampden heartache when he returns to a venue which holds lifelong memories.

Ralston and Celtic get the chance to get their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers out of their system when they take on Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Scotland international scored a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage-time the last time Celtic played at the Global Energy Stadium, heading home to spark a pitch invasion.

“It was a bit mental, to say the least,” he told Celtic TV. “Obviously I remember it well and it will live with me forever. That moment might be something I will never do again.

“The main thing was that we got three points, which is obviously difficult to do when you go away to these places.

“But obviously on a personal note it was a bit of a dream to score a late winner and you saw how the travelling fans reacted.

“It’s something, growing up, you have watched yourself and think ‘I wish that could be me one day’. But it’s not something you expect to happen. It’s a great memory that will live with me forever.”

Rangers can cut the six-point deficit on Celtic when they take on Motherwell on Saturday but, either way, victory in Dingwall will put Ange Postecoglou’s side in a commanding position ahead of the visit of the Light Blues the following weekend.

Celtic suffered derby disappointment when they went down 2-1 in extra-time last Sunday but Ralston is focused ahead.

“We were extremely disappointed, every one of us, last weekend,” the 23-year-old said.

“But it’s done now and it’s important we focus on Sunday. We put it to bed and focus on the upcoming game. That’s what we are all doing.”