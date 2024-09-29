Anything is possible with Cole Palmer in your team, says Chelsea’s Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho believes having Cole Palmer in the team means “anything is possible” for Chelsea.

Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half as he inspired the Blues to a 4-2 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Sancho, who set up Palmer for his fourth and won a penalty, was full of praise for his 22-year-old team-mate.

“When you have a player in your team like Cole Palmer, then anything is possible,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“I’ve known Cole a long time, since our days together at (Manchester) City. I’ve always watched him and I always thought he would go on to be a great player. He’s showing that now at Chelsea.

“We see what he’s capable of each day in training, we see the quality he has and honestly it’s no real surprise to me to see him score four goals.”

Palmer was unfortunate not to add to his tally in the second half, narrowly missing the target with an audacious half-volley and shooting wide of the right-hand post with a one-on-one chance.

“He could have scored five or six goals,” Sancho added.

“I’m sure he will be fuming not to add to his tally, but in all seriousness he’s such a quality player.

“Having a player like Cole alongside you is very good and I’m happy to assist him.”

Sancho has now recorded assists in three successive league matches since joining the Blues on loan from Manchester United.

The winger, who set up Christopher Nkunku in the 1-0 win at Bournemouth and Nicolas Jackson against West Ham last weekend, was influential again on Saturday.

He said: “I thought I started off a bit slow (against Brighton), but I feel like I grew into the game.

“I managed to win the penalty and I got the assist for Cole, so I’m happy to be able to contribute.

“Overall, I was just happy to play at Stamford Bridge for the first time as a Chelsea player. It was a great feeling and I really appreciated the reception I got from the fans.

“It was a great feeling (to get a standing ovation from the fans) and my family and friends were in the crowd for the game, so that made it extra special.

“I’m happy to have been able to assist for goals in recent games, I’m settling in well here and I just want to keep this momentum going and keep being able to assist my team-mates – or even get a first goal, that would be nice.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt his side threw the game away after taking the lead through Georginio Rutter.

He said: “We had a good start and controlled the game, but we gave the game away with easy mistakes.

“We lost our structure, we were not confident enough in possession or compact out of possession.”