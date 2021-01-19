Aramide Oteh makes Colchester loan move
14:46pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Colchester have signed QPR striker Aramide Oteh on loan until the end of the season.
Oteh started his career with Tottenham’s academy before leaving to join QPR permanently in May 2017 and making his debut that December.
The 22-year-old has since made 21 appearances for the club and has enjoyed loan spells with Walsall, Bradford and Stevenage.
Oteh is expected to be available for Colchester’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Morecambe at the weekend.