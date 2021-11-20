20 November 2021

Arbroath down leaders Kilmarnock as Anton Dowds nets late winner

20 November 2021

Anton Dowds scored a late winner as Arbroath beat Scottish Championship leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Dowds struck in the 84th minute to extend the visitors’ unbeaten run to six games and move them two points behind Killie.

Arbroath’s Derek Gaston, who has a job coaching young keepers at Killie, produced a fine save to keep out Oli Shaw’s effort as the first half ended goalless.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming made a stunning stop to keep out Luke Donnelly’s long-range effort on the hour.

Arbroath had a glorious chance to take the lead late on but Michael McKenna’s spot-kick was saved by Scott Stewart.

But the miss did not prove costly as substitute Dowds struck to secure an away win.

