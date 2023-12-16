Arbroath end losing run by upsetting Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness
Arbroath ended a run of seven successive Scottish Championship defeats with a 2-1 victory at Inverness.
The Red Lichties took the lead in the 29th minute when Jay Bird fired left-footed into the bottom corner from Scott Stewart’s cross for his seventh goal of the season.
Billy Mckay maintained his fine form by levelling for Inverness 10 minutes later with a neat finish from Cameron Harper’s delivery – his fifth goal in seven games.
But the visitors regained the lead three minutes before half-time, David Gold heading home from Jermaine Hylton’s ball, and defended resolutely after the break to move off the bottom of the table.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox