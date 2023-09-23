23 September 2023

Arbroath extend winning run against Partick Thistle

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Arbroath made it five straight wins in all competitions as they beat Partick Thistle 3-0 at Firhill.

Jermaine Hylton gave the visitors an early lead in the 12th minute when he drilled a low shot into the corner after being picked out by Michael McKenna.

Hylton then turned provider five minutes before half-time when his cross was dispatched by Thomas O’Brien, whose shot looked to have taken a deflection past Jags keeper Jamie Sneddon.

Craig Slater tested Sneddon early in the second half when his rising shot was tipped over before Hylton, who had seen a shot blocked over the crossbar, wrapped things up with Arbroath’s third goal in the 80th minute.

Partick were denied a late consolation when substitute Kieran Ngwenya’s effort was saved by Derek Gaston.

