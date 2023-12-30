30 December 2023

Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams comes off bench as striker to earn point at Raith

By NewsChain Sport
30 December 2023

Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams came off the bench as a makeshift striker and scored a superb long-range goal to help secure a 2-2 draw at cinch Championship leaders Raith.

Raith, looking to extend their 11-match unbeaten run, took the lead in the 34th minute when Dylan Easton finished off a quick passing move.

Jack Hamilton looked to have put the game beyond the relegation-battling visitors when he headed in a second on the hour.

The Red Lichties, though, mounted a superb fightback in the closing stages, sparked by a fine effort from Adams.

The 32-year-old keeper had been sent on for his league debut just before the hour mark, but as an outfield player to replace injured defender Aaron Steele after the visitors – with only four players named on the bench – had used up all their other substitutes.

With 15 minutes left, the ball dropped to Adams around 25 yards out – and he spun to crash a half-volley soaring over Rovers keeper Maciej Dabrowski and into the top corner.

Arbroath earned a point when Leighton McIntosh slotted in a penalty in the 81st minute following a handball by Scott Brown.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Public warned not to approach man wanted over deadly Boxing Day stabbing

news

Man arrested after images show vehicle going 180mph on M4

news

Rail disruption to continue into New Year’s Eve due to staff shortages

news