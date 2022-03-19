19 March 2022

Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2022

Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park.

Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag.

Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna’s long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second.

Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russia’s Qatar World Cup hopes appear to be over after bid to delay suspension rejected

world news

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with four counts of indecent exposure

news

P&O Ferries services suspended for days amid expected protests following mass sackings of staff

news