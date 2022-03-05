05 March 2022

Arbroath maintain Championship lead with narrow victory over Dunfermline

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

Arbroath maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win over struggling Dunfermline.

David Gold’s ninth-minute effort was enough for the Red Lichties to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans missed two early chances for Dunfermline before Arbroath took the lead at Gayfield.

Jack Hamilton’s low cross from the left was swept home by midfielder Gold for his second goal of the season.

The Pars, who are now bottom of the table, could have equalised just before the break but Steven Lawless hit a post when through on goal.

Lewis McCann also rattled the goal frame in added time for Dunfermline but the home side held on for a vital three points.

