Archie Collins nearing a return for Exeter

Archie Collins is nearing a return for Exeter (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:28am, Fri 17 Sep 2021
Exeter’s early-season injury problems continue to ease with Archie Collins nearing a return ahead of the visit of Sutton in Sky Bet League Two.

The midfielder has missed the start of the season with a knee problem but played for an hour in an under-23s match in midweek and could come into contention.

Josh Coley is also close to being available after stepping up his training following injury.

Jack Sparkes remains on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone last month.

League newcomers Sutton have no new injury concerns for their first trip to St James Park.

Kenny Davis and Ricky Korboa could also be in contention after returning to training following recent illness.

The game might come too soon for midfielder Jonathan Barden, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

Harry Beautyman is back in contention having been an unused substitute against Hartlepool in midweek.

