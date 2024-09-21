21 September 2024

Aribim Pepple at the double as Southend see off Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Aribim Pepple scored twice as Southend won 4-2 at Solihull.

Keenan Appiah-Forson fired the Shrimpers ahead after 19 minutes with an angled finish and Pepple doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a fine curling effort from 20 yards.

Moors, chasing a third straight league win, pulled a goal back shortly before half-time when summer arrival Sam Bowen fired in a low shot to score his first goal for the club but Gus Scott-Morriss added a third for Southend in the 56th minute.

A penalty from Jack Stevens gave Moors renewed hope only for Pepple to tap in his second from a corner with 21 minutes left as Southend bounced back from two successive National League defeats.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Keir Starmer defends his football ticket freebies, saying it saves taxpayers' money

news

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

world news

Multiple women accuse former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault

news