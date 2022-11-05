Armando Dobra scores only goal as Chesterfield beat Northampton in FA Cup
Armando Dobra’s first-half goal was enough to secure Chesterfield’s passage through to the second round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 victory over Northampton.
Joe Quigley put a chance off target for the hosts, meeting Liam Mandeville’s cross with a header which went wide.
Moments later, Dobra found the target with a fine finish into the corner of the net from the edge of the area after receiving the ball from Mandeville.
Kieron Bowie wasted a good chance for Northampton just after the half-hour mark, hitting the post after being put through on goal.
Shaun McWilliams threatened to equalise shortly after before Tyrone Williams made a good interception. The ball fell to Bowie, but Bailey Clements did well to make an important tackle.
As the home side went in search of a second goal, Jeff King’s cross nearly found Dobra, but Jack Sowerby did well to intercept the ball.
Bowie had a last-minute effort saved by Ross Fitzsimons as National League side Chesterfield held on to beat their opponents from League Two.
