16 September 2023

Armando Dobra sends Chesterfield top after win at Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Armando Dobra struck late as Chesterfield moved top of the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet.

Dobra, Will Grigg and Mike Jones all had chances for the Spireites before they took the lead.

Dobra broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, chipping goalkeeper Mark Cousins from close range.

Michael Jacobs was sent off at the death after picking up a second yellow card as Chesterfield moved three points clear at the top.

