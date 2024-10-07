Arne slots right in at Liverpool but extra work needed for Man Utd – report card

Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two Premier League teams unbeaten after seven matches, but Liverpool lead the way ahead of the October international break.

Here, the PA news agency provides a report card on all 20 top-flight clubs.

Top of the class

The only blot on the copybook of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot is a shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest, but the Reds have responded with six fine wins in all competitions to set the pace in the 2024-25 season.

While tougher tests are to come, especially without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Slot has quickly picked up the baton from Jurgen Klopp. It means Man City and Arsenal are second and third respectively despite both failing to taste defeat this season.

Since an ill-tempered goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium, City and the Gunners have regrouped with a string of home wins and join Liverpool at the top of the class.

Pushing for A*

Enzo Maresca has made a strong start at Chelsea and may have been bumped up if they had not dropped points at home to Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, Maresca has settled on a consistent line-up and juggled life in the Europe. This has also been the case for Aston Villa, who have claimed two excellent Champions League victories and stayed solid domestically.

Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham could eye a top-six push with Fabian Hurzeler making an instant impression on the south coast, which was highlighted in Sunday’s terrific 3-2 victory over Tottenham. Eddie Howe’s Magpies remain difficult to beat and Fulham, with Raul Jimenez in great form, look a dangerous proposition for anyone under the wily Marco Silva.

Plenty tipped Forest and Brentford for a relegation struggle, but Nuno Espirito Santo appears to have found a perfect home at the City Ground, with Chris Wood transformed. Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has turned his Bees into the best starters in the division with four goals coming in the opening 80 seconds of their last four league games.

Work to do

Tottenham were 45 minutes away from a sixth consecutive victory, but a staggering collapse at Brighton leaves Ange Postecoglou with work to do. Brennan Johnson’s form has been a positive, but they face an important clash with West Ham after the international break.

West Ham finally got off the mark at home in the Premier League under Julen Lopetegui against Ipswich on Saturday. However, the Spaniard has suffered heavy defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea over recent weeks and could do with a good run to get fans on side.

Leicester eased some pressure on Steve Cooper with a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth. Critical fixtures with fellow new boys Southampton and Ipswich are on the horizon though. The Cherries’ decent start was stunted at King Power Stadium, but £40million forward Evanilson has got off the mark. Everton have turned a corner under Sean Dyche with a solid three-match unbeaten run.

Extra study required

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to have survived for now after a dismal 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham was followed by spirited draws on the road at Porto and Aston Villa, which were handy ahead of a pre-planned monthly meeting with the ownership group this week.

Ipswich and Southampton are yet to win after they played out a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s last month. The Tractor Boys have made a real impression with a point off Aston Villa, but will be eager to turn draws into wins. Russell Martin has stayed defiant in the face of criticism and will aim to help Saints get off the mark against Leicester on October 20.

Crystal Palace and Wolves were among the surprise packages last season, but both currently look set for a relegation battle after key summer departures. Oliver Glasner’s men desperately miss Michael Olise and while Gary O’Neil flourished at Molineux last term, they shipped five at Brentford and worryingly sit bottom.