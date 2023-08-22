Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses Kieran Tierney transfer decision

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney will not be leaving the team during the current transfer window, despite interest from Celtic and Newcastle United. Arteta's decision comes after new £35 million signing Jurrien Timber, who plays both right and left back, was sidelined due to injury. Arteta emphasised the importance of every player in the squad, given the limited numbers, especially in the mentioned positions.

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with both teams aiming to secure their second win. The Gunners won their opener against Nottingham Forest but lost Jurrien Timber to a knee injury. Arsenal is considering finding a replacement for Timber, possibly Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda. They are also preparing for a potential £35 million offer for Folarin Balogun from Fulham. Despite struggling to offload unwanted players like Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal hopes to get a large fee for Balogun.

Former Chelsea player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently transferred to Marseille, has shown support for ex-teammate Hakim Ziyech's move to Galatasaray on a season-long loan. He argued Ziyech had been underutilised at Chelsea despite his significant contributions during his tenure, including helping the team win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Aubameyang himself has seen a return to form at Marseille, scoring two goals in four games following a disappointing spell at Chelsea.

Aston Villa is reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Nuno Taveres. It was speculated that Taveres would join Nottingham Forest, but negotiations hit a roadblock due to undisclosed complications. Taveres has also attracted attention from German clubs Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg. Despite his stated desire to stay at the Emirates Stadium, he has not yet appeared in the Arsenal squad for this season, which could suggest that he may not be part of the team's primary plans. If the transfer succeeds, Taveres would compete for a starting position at Aston Villa.

Arsenal managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in their second Premier League victory of the season, remaining unbeaten. The gunners' win came after a penalty by Martin Ødegaard, despite a late push from Crystal Palace. However, Arsenal was reduced to ten men after defender Takehiro Tomiyasu received two yellow cards within seven minutes in the second half, one for time wasting.

In their recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Arsenal were left with ten men after Takehiro Tomiyasu received two yellow cards within seven minutes. The Japanese international was initially booked for time-wasting during a throw in, a result of new rules, and later for tugging Jordan Ayew's shirt. Tomiyasu had replaced Jurriën Timber, who is out due to an ACL injury. Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, agreed it was the correct decision despite seeming harsh, stating that a player on a yellow card should expect to be sent off for any further infractions.

The Premier League summer spending, led by Arsenal with a net spend of £162.7m, continues to dominate global charts. Arsenal's biggest acquisition was Declan Rice from West Ham for a record £105m. Manchester United follows with a net spend of £135.2m, then Bournemouth with £89.9m. Newcastle ranks fourth with £88.6m, with Chelsea fifth after spending over £290m on new recruits, resulting in a net spend of £87m. However, Brighton recorded the lowest net spend, making a profit of £117.9m through player sales.

Arsenal secured a narrow win against Crystal Palace through a penalty by Martin Ødegaard, despite being down to ten men following Takehiro Tomiyasu's dismissal for receiving two yellow cards. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refrained from commenting on the sending off, while expressing surprise at the decision for Ødegaard to take the penalty instead of the usual taker Bukayo Saka. Despite the challenging circumstances, Arteta expressed satisfaction with the result, marking their second victory from two matches.

The Lionesses narrowly missed out on their first Women's FIFA World Cup win, with a 1-0 defeat against Spain. England's Mary Earps was awarded the Golden Glove for most clean sheets, while club teammates Ella Toone and Katie Zelam will join her in the upcoming Women's Super League (WSL) season. The WSL season begins on October 1, with Manchester United's opening match against Aston Villa. The team's home games will be at Leigh Sports Village Stadium, with tickets available through the Man Utd website.