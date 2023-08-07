Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta brands Kai Havertz ‘superb’ in Community Shield win

Mikel Arteta hailed “superb” Kai Havertz after his performance in Arsenal’s Community Shield penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City.

Having joined from London rivals Chelsea in the summer, Havertz was deployed as Arsenal’s central striker as a last-gasp Leandro Trossard equaliser took the game to penalties.

Cole Palmer had put City ahead before Trossard’s effort took a huge deflection off Manuel Akanji, the 1-1 draw meaning a shoot-out was required at Wembley – Arsenal going on to lift the Shield after a 4-1 success.

Havertz has primarily been recruited to play in an advanced midfield role for the Gunners but, with Gabriel Jesus injured, the Germany forward reverted to a central role.

He was a thorn in the side of the City defence for much of the afternoon and had two good chances to break the deadlock in the first-half, with Arteta enthused by Havertz’s display.

“He was superb,” the Arsenal boss said after the win.

“The way he pressed and how intelligent he is to try and understand certain spaces and the timing of it, he was great and got in great positions to score.

“He was unlucky not to score but he was very physical when he needed to be, so I was very pleased with him.”

Havertz was off the pitch by the time the shoot-out took place as all four Arsenal penalty takers were successful, while Kevin De Buyne hit the crossbar and Rodri’s poor effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

“It feels great,” said Fabio Vieira, who scored the winning spot-kick.

“It’s my first trophy for this club, and I’m very happy to win this trophy. It’s time to rest and enjoy it.

“We are a team that will always believe it’s possible to score until the final (minute), and we believe altogether that we would score. Then in the penalties, we were better.

“It was a very good moment for me in front of our fans. We have a new season ahead, it will be very difficult and we need to be together with the fans and the players, and then we go for it.

“It’s amazing. It’s my first time playing at Wembley, it’s an amazing stadium and as I said I’m very happy, and the win is the most important thing. I’m here to help the team.

“We have a long season ahead, and I need to focus and help the team. That’s what I have to do.”