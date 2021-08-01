Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Granit Xhaka will remain at the club
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club this summer.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium and was reportedly close to joining Roma, now managed by Jose Mourinho, just a few weeks ago.
Xhaka headed Arsenal’s equalising goal during the Gunners’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
After the game, Arteta told TalkSPORT: “Granit is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad.”
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey sustained an ankle injury in the first half against Chelsea following a collision with Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
After the match, Arteta told reporters: “I just had a talk with the doctor. He’ll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment, it’s not looking good.”
Arsenal play one final friendly against north London rivals Tottenham on August 8 before their Premier League campaign gets under way against newly-promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.