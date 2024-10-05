Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lauds Bukayo Saka after match-winning display

Mikel Arteta hailed Bukayo Saka as “unbelievable” after the winger spearheaded Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback win against Southampton at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side were stunned when Cameron Archer fired Southampton ahead with 55 minutes gone. But Saka started the comeback three minutes later when he disposed Flynn Downes to provide Kai Havertz with his fourth goal in as many games, and his seventh in a row at the Emirates.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli then converted Saka’s pinpoint cross on 68 minutes. The 23-year-old capped another fine performance by getting his name on the scoresheet in the closing stages.

Saka, who said earlier this week he is convinced this will be the season that Arsenal beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, has seven assists in the Premier League so far, three more than any other player, and the most across all of Europe’s top five leagues. He also surpassed Robert Pires’ tally of 41 assists for the Gunners.

“There are the stats and you cannot get away from that, and what he’s doing at his age is unbelievable,” said Arteta.

“He has the capacity to change and decide games like many other players. That is his maturity and it’s another step in what he wants.

“When you do it at home, do it in big games, in not so big games, and when the team needs him. That’s what defines a top, top player. If we want to be at the top, sometimes players have to create those moments and he’s certainly done that again today.”

Four days after their statement victory against Paris St Germain, Arsenal were back at the Emirates to face a side which had taken just one point from their opening six matches.

Arsenal dominated the first half but registered just one shot on the returning Aaron Ramsdale’s goal.

The Gunners were then stunned by the Saints, and, even after Martinelli’s strike, they rode their luck when David Raya’s woodwork was tested on two occasions in one minute.

“We started the second half a bit sloppy,” said Arteta. “It was unbelievable that we did not score in the first half. But we threw away everything we did, and started a completely brand new game in a difficult context.

“We had a wake-up call with their goal, and it’s true we had to react to that. But we did it and we did it in a convincing way.”

Arsenal’s win allows them to match City’s tally of 17 points and keeps them one adrift of leaders’ Liverpool. Southampton remain on just one point.

But Saints boss Russell Martin has drawn confidence from their performance at the Emirates – particularly after his side conceded three times in the first half in their previous outing against Bournemouth.

“I feel really proud of the team,” said Martin. “The willingness to defend and fight and run that wasn’t was there in the first half (against Bournemouth) on Monday was there in bundles today.

“They have grown, and they have learned a lot. We are not going to be defined by a result away at Arsenal.”