Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard set for scan on injury sustained in Norway win
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set for a scan on his ankle injury when he returns to London after limping out of Norway’s Nations League win over Austria.
The Gunners midfielder was left clutching his left ankle after an innocuous-looking tangle with Christoph Baumgartner on the hour mark of Monday night’s match in Oslo, and was helped off the pitch in tears by team-mate Erling Haaland.
Odegaard’s apparent injury is set to be a further setback for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is already without the suspended Declan Rice for the this weekend’s derby clash at Tottenham.
The 25-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder made his return to England on Tuesday morning, pictured by Norwegian media on crutches as he was helped to board a private jet.
Norway team doctor Ola Sand said Arsenal will now look to establish just how bad Odegaard’s injury is.
“He is on his way to London and will have an MRI there later today,” Sand told Norwegian newspaper VG.
Asked for what his initial prognosis was, Sand added: “Nothing but a strong overstepping and that we await what Arsenal find.”
