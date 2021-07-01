Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard joins Millwall on loan
Millwall have announced the signing of Daniel Ballard from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old becomes manager Gary Rowett’s third signing of the summer as they prepare for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship season.
The defender spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Blackpool and made 30 appearances for the Tangerines as they gained promotion from League One.
Ballard has nine international caps for Northern Ireland but has yet to make his first-team debut for Arsenal.