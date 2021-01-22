Arsenal defender Harry Clarke extends loan stay with Oldham
Arsenal defender Harry Clarke will remain with Oldham for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old secured an extension to his loan deal at the Sky Bet League Two side after making 18 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.
“I’m buzzing to be able to stay here and try and help the club finish off the season strongly,” he told the club’s website.
“I’ve loved it ever since I came up here and I’ve progressed so much in a short space of time.”
Manager Harry Kewell said: “Harry has been an instant success since coming in at the start of the season.
“For a young man he’s a very talented individual and I’m sure the supporters have enjoyed seeing the impact he has made in the heart of defence already.
“It was an incredibly easy decision to extend his loan and I’m thankful Arsenal saw that this move has already shown its benefits to one of their exceptionally gifted players.”
Earlier on Friday, Oldham signed 24-year-old forward Marcus Barnes on a deal until the end of the season following a successful trial period.
Kewell said: “I see a lot of potential in him. He’s got that hunger in his belly to prove he can become a regular performer.”