Arsenal have agreed to loan Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest for the 2023-24 season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The agreement includes an above £1m loan fee and a £12m option to buy. Tavares, who joined Arsenal in 2021, spent the previous season on loan with Marseille. Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Rob Holding may be loaned to Luton Town. As has been reported, several other Arsenal players including Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, and Nicolas Pepe could also be departing before the Friday's transfer deadline.

Manchester United are focusing on the upcoming clash with Arsenal after recently bouncing back with a win against Nottingham Forest. Concerns have emerged about the team's defensive capabilities early in the campaign. The club is rumoured to be in talks to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as a replacement for the injured Mason Mount. In other news, 21-year-old centre-back Teden Mengi is rumoured to be moving to Luton Town. This move could increase concerns about the lack of depth on the defensive line, following Raphael Varane’s injury.

Aston Villa has reportedly begun talks with Barcelona for 28-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet. Barcelona has suggested Lenglet seek regular football elsewhere after returning from a season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa's interest comes after an injury to defender Tyrone Mings. Meanwhile, Villa and Newcastle United have supposedly approached Arsenal for winger Emile Smith-Rowe, with Chelsea also expressing interest in acquiring the forward permanently. Arsenal, however, appears to be uninterested in offers for Smith-Rowe.

Manchester United is gearing up for a match against Arsenal after a comeback victory against Nottingham Forest. The team is also preparing for Friday's transfer deadline, with Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg being a possible acquisition to bolster the midfield. Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's transfer is reportedly "on track". Dean Henderson looks set to leave the team for Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will return to UEFA's premier competition this season after finishing second in the Premier League. The Champions League group stage draw will take place on August 31, where Arsenal will discover their three group stage opponents. The Gunners will be in pot two for the seedings, as determined by UEFA coefficient points based on the last five years’ European performance. Despite having the least amount of coefficient points in pot two, Arsenal have 13,000 more points than the best-placed pot three team, Shakhtar Donetsk. Manchester United are also in pot two, while Newcastle United are in pot four.

Liverpool fans are baffled by the exclusion of Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker from the PFA Team of the Season, despite their strong performances last season. Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool's fifth-place finish, recording more saves per 90 and a higher save percentage than Arsenal's Ramsdale, who took his spot. Meanwhile, Salah outshone Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who replaced him, with 19 goals and 12 assists. Critics argue that the snubs result from Liverpool's trophyless season and that the PFA awards have become a popularity contest.

Arsenal is considering selling a number of players to offset the cost of new arrivals like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Among the potential players to be offloaded is Emile Smith Rowe, who has had a disappointing year. While Chelsea has shown interest in Smith Rowe, it's expected that Arsenal will reject any offers from them, according to Dean Jones. West Ham is also reportedly interested in Smith Rowe, with Football Insider suggesting the club could bid between £35million and £40million for the player. Smith Rowe is valued at over £30million.

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester United in their next match. The club is considering making changes before the transfer deadline, with a potential interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen on the radar. The potential £100 million signing is dependent on the performances of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, and financial aspects. Meanwhile, Nuno Tavares is set to go on loan to Nottingham Forest, with an option for permanent transfer at £12 million. Mallorca is also showing interest in Rob Holding, with negotiations underway.

Ahead of their match with Arsenal, Manchester United has confirmed a significant injury blow with star defender Raphael Varane set to miss several weeks of action, starting from this weekend's clash. Despite the international break minimising the number of games Varane will miss, Man United is left with only three senior central defenders, increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. Arsenal also has its injury concerns but possesses greater squad depth in comparison to United.

As the transfer window nears its close, Arsenal are rushing to finalize several deals, balancing incoming and outgoing transfers. Players such as Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe, and Nuno Tavares are reportedly on the selling block or available for loan. The club is said to be also looking for an additional defender after a recent injury of new signing Jurrien Timber. The goal is to balance the books after a significant summer spending and to ensure the team remains competitive for the Premier League title.