Arsenal expected to appeal David Luiz red card against Wolves

Arsenal plan to appeal the red card shown to David Luiz in Tuesday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolves, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners were leading 1-0 at Molineux when defender Luiz was dismissed in first-half stoppage time after conceding a penalty having being adjudged to have fouled Willian Jose while making no attempt to play the ball.

Ruben Neves scored the resulting spot-kick, before Joao Moutinho completed the hosts’ comeback by claiming a second-half winner.

Arsenal were unhappy with the decision of referee Craig Pawson (PA Wire)

It is understood Arsenal do not believe a foul was committed, that any contact made was minimal, and that Luiz made a clear attempt to avoid touching his opponent.

The 33-year-old Brazilian is currently facing a one-match suspension, which would see him miss Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the decision of referee Craig Pawson following the game.

“I’ve seen it 10 times in different angles and I cannot tell you where the contact is,” said the Spaniard.

David Luiz was adjudged to have fouled Willian Jose (PA Wire)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had a different view to Arteta.

“I think the referee doesn’t have any other option in both situations,” he said.

A miserable evening for the Gunners was compounded by goalkeeper Bernd Leno being dismissed for deliberately handling the ball outside his box in the 72nd minute.