Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA).
31 December 2022

Arsenal extend Premier League lead to seven points with victory at Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
31 December 2022

Premier League leaders Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top going into the new year after a glorious Gabriel Martinelli goal capped a thrilling 4-2 victory at Brighton.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course for a fifth consecutive top-flight success to cement their status as serious title contenders.

Kaoru Mitoma reduced Albion’s deficit 25 minutes from time before Martinelli, aided by a wonderful Odegaard assist, raced half the length of the pitch to stylishly restore the three-goal advantage.

Seagulls substitute Evan Ferguson increased the tension going into the final stages by claiming his first Premier League goal, while Mitoma thought he had set up a grandstand finish, only for his 89th-minute strike to be disallowed for offside.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’

news

Football world pays tribute to Pele after three-time World Cup winner’s death

football

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

world news