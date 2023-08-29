Arsenal eye Premier League defender and seek to offload another

Arsenal are searching for a replacement for injured centre-back Jurrien Timber, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi a potential target. However, Guehi's high valuation and need for regular playing time may complicate matters. Meanwhile, the club is also looking to offload defender Rob Holding, with Spanish clubs reportedly interested. This follows a disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham, during which the need for defensive reinforcements was evident.

Arsenal's draw with Fulham has led to discussions about squad improvements ahead of the transfer deadline. Nicolas Pepe, who is not in Mikel Arteta's plans for the season, may be offloaded, with interest from Besiktas, Germany, and Saudi Arabia reported. Meanwhile, Barcelona has signed Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, a defensive player who had been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino led Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over Luton Town on Friday, marking their first competitive win of the season. The third round of Premier League action is set to continue with all other London clubs playing on Saturday. According to football analysts at BetVictor, a total of 35 points will be sufficient to avoid relegation and at least 70 points to secure a top four spot. It is unclear where the other London clubs are predicted to place in this season's league standings.

Four players will miss the Newcastle United versus Liverpool match, with doubts over two more. Newcastle's Joe Willock is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Emil Krafth is sidelined until at least the September international break due to an ACL injury. Javier Manquillo may return from a groin injury, while Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is doubtful due to a muscle injury, and midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are ruled out. Alexis Mac Allister is available after his red card was overturned.

Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne has ranked the atmosphere at Newcastle United's St James’ Park as better than Liverpool's Anfield and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. In a conversation with Sky Sports, De Bruyne noted the atmosphere at St James’ Park remained strong even during tough games. He felt the atmosphere at Anfield varied depending on the nature of the match, and that Arsenal's atmosphere had improved but that the earlier years had been challenging.

Asda received approval to take over the former The Arsenal: Finsbury Park shop and open an Express store. The location, near a transport hub and a popular park, was previously a football shop that did not reopen after the pandemic. Asda has permission to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm with store hours from 7am to midnight. Concerns were raised about potential increases in crime. In response, Asda will restrict alcohol sales during large events and will not sell high alcohol content beverages or miniatures. The store will have CCTV, a Challenge 25 policy, and adequate staffing and security.

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is likely to make a season-long loan move to La Liga club Real Sociedad following Newcastle United's withdrawal of interest after signing Lewis Hall. The 26-year-old, who only had six Premier League starts last season, has dropped in priority at Arsenal, having been left out of the first two matches this season. Real Sociedad is set to pay the loan fee and fully cover Tierney's salary, although the deal does not include an option or obligation to buy.

Arsenal have made significant moves in the summer transfer window including securing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Five players are training separately in efforts to improve the club's net spend of over £200m. Arsenal are nearing a record sale with a £38m deal for striker Folarin Balogun with AS Monaco, surpassing the £35m received for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in 2017. Meanwhile, club record signing Pepe is likely to depart, possibly to Besiktas or Saudi Arabia. Mikel Arteta is also considering Ghanaian winger Mohammed Kudos to bolster his attack.

Arsenal is eyeing their third straight victory in the new season as they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday. Meanwhile, reports suggest the team is seeking a versatile right-back to replace injured new signee Jurrien Timber before the transfer deadline. No specific deal appears imminent, however. In other news, Arsenal reportedly rejected Galatasaray's offer to sign Thomas Partey on loan, indicating that the Ghanaian star will remain part of the squad until at least next summer. Partey, who filled in at full-back recently, is contracted to Arsenal until 2025.

In a recent Premier League match, Arsenal was held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham at the Emirates. Despite the visitors taking an early lead, Arsenal managed to equalise and take the lead in the 70th and 72nd minute, thanks to a Bukayo Saka penalty and a goal from Eddie Nketiah. However, Fulham scored a last-minute goal to even the score. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, expressed disappointment with the result, but praised midfielder Fábio Vieira's performance. Arsenal now has seven points from a possible nine this season in the Premier League.