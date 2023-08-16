Arsenal are preparing to face Crystal Palace after an opening day victory against Nottingham Forest. The team is also focusing on transfers, with more players likely leaving than joining. In light of an injury to new signing Jurrien Timber, Arsenal may consider Reuell Walters as a backup. Other potential replacements include Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Leicester City's Timothy Castagne. The club will wait for the results of tests on Timber's knee before making any decisions.

The 2023/24 Premier League season kicked off with a bang, with every game seeing goals apart from four teams. The opening weekend featured several surprises, from Newcastle United's dominant 5-1 victory over Aston Villa to a contentious 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool. While it’s too early for fans to react excessively to their teams' performances, the games have given some indication of what to expect in the upcoming matches. Standout players also emerged, earning high ratings on WhoScored.

Arsenal is set to strengthen their squad having signed Declan Rice from West Ham, Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and Jurriën Timber from Ajax. However, Nicolas Pépé, who joined in 2019 for a record fee of £72 million, may see an early termination of his contract, making him a free agent. Pépé's current deal runs until June 2024, but his poor performance and fall from favour under Mikel Arteta have led to these speculations. Pépé, now valued at £15.5 million, was loaned last season to Nice where he scored eight goals before sustaining a knee injury.

Newcastle United have reportedly contacted Arsenal regarding the possible signing of left-back Kieran Tierney. The 26-year-old's future with Arsenal is uncertain as he has been largely utilised off the bench, leading him to seek regular playing time elsewhere. Real Sociedad is another club reportedly interested in Tierney. While Arsenal prefer a permanent move, both interested clubs have enquired about a loan deal. Newcastle, who added Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali to their roster this summer, view Tierney as a part of their continued push for success following a strong previous season.

Arsenal's £38 million summer signing, Jurrien Timber, suffered a knee injury during his Premier League debut, which is suspected to be a significant ligament damage. This could impact Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal, as he might be promoted up the pecking order. Tierney, who has been linked to a loan move to Newcastle United, was expected to leave before the transfer deadline on September 1. Timber's absence could delay or even prevent Tierney's exit. Meanwhile, Celtic is showing interest in re-signing Tierney, who they sold to Arsenal for £25million four years ago.

Arsenal are reported to be planning a £81.4 million player sale to balance their summer spending of over £200 million. Four players, including Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney, are set to leave the club. Despite spending a large amount during the transfer window, manager Mikel Arteta has not ruled out further acquisitions, stating that the window is "unpredictable". The sales will not recover all summer spending but could help with Financial Fair Play.

Arsenal's new player Jurrien Timber could potentially miss several months of play due to a knee injury sustained during a match against Nottingham Forest. The £38m summer signing is expected to sit out the upcoming clash with rivals Manchester United. The club confirmed Timber will undergo further assessments to determine the extent of the injury. Despite the setback, the Gunners have replacement options, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko available for selection. Both Arsenal and Manchester United have begun their 2023-24 campaigns with victories.

Scottish footballer Kieran Tierney is expected to leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes. After losing his starting spot and sitting out of the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season, speculation about his future has increased. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Celtic, Real Sociedad are reportedly leading the chase for Tierney, with negotiations for a permanent deal or loan set to continue. However, other clubs are also still in contention to sign him.

Arsenal start their 2023-24 Premier League against Nottingham Forest, aiming for the title after coming close last season. Data experts at Opta used a supercomputer to predict the season's outcome, simulating the campaign 10,000 times to determine the probable final standings. Premier League's first weekend also sees Crystal Palace and West Ham United travelling to Sheffield United and Bournemouth respectively, while Fulham play at Everton. The London derby takes place between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea host Liverpool in the afternoon match at Stamford Bridge.

20-year-old Arsenal winger, Marquinhos, is set to join Nantes on a season-long loan. Marquinhos, who joined Arsenal last year from Sao Paulo for £3m, spent the second half of last season on loan at Norwich. Despite impressing with his attitude and earning respect from the team and coach, Mikel Arteta, Marquinhos has not had enough playing time at Arsenal. The loan deal with Nantes does not include an option or obligation to buy the young Brazilian player.