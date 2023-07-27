Arsenal latest: Transfers, fixtures and predicted finish for next season

The 2023-24 Premier League season is about to begin with Manchester City defending their title starting with Burnley on August 11. Arsenal aim to improve from their second-place finish last season. The previous season saw Arsenal six places above Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea disappointingly ending in 12th place. Off the pitch, Declan Rice's record £105 million transfer to Arsenal from West Ham has been a highlight. The upcoming season's predictions have been made by football statisticians at BetVictor through a supercomputer simulation.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is approaching, with many exciting transfer deals already made including Declan Rice to Arsenal, Mason Mount to Manchester United and Dominic Szoboszlai to Liverpool. Aston Villa have also made significant purchases, while Luton Town has managed clever acquisitions within a tighter budget. The biggest transfers have led to changes in early predictions for title race and relegation.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, has denied discussing his future with coach Mikel Arteta. The 26-year-old defender, who played 776 minutes in the Premier League last term, claims that despite limited game time and team rotations, he always gives 100% effort. With speculation about a transfer increasing, Tierney insists any decision about his future lies with the club, not him. It has been suggested that Arsenal would be loath to lose the player for whom they paid Celtic £23.2 million in 2019.

Arsenal player Kieran Tierney has not discussed his future with manager Mikel Arteta, despite interest from Newcastle United. Tierney, who only made six Premier League starts last season, has also attracted attention from Aston Villa. Valued at £30m, the left-back joined Arsenal for £25m from Celtic four years ago. The player insists his future is uncertain as he has not held talks with the manager. For now, Newcastle's interest in Tierney is on hold as they negotiate a deal for Southampton's Tino Livramento.

Manchester United is preparing for their Premier League campaign, buoyed by a pre-season win over Arsenal. They've added Mason Mount and Andre Onana to their roster, and more moves are anticipated. They're reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who has received a large offer from Saudi Arabia. However, Real Madrid is still considered his most likely destination. United is also in talks with West Ham about a deal for midfielder Scott McTominay, who could replace Declan Rice following his move to Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have signed Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga for a reported £15m, ahead of their opening Premier League match against Arsenal. Elanga has committed to a five-year deal at the City Ground, joining other summer signings Ola Aina and Chris Wood. The striker expressed his excitement over the move and the opportunity to play for the Forest fans. Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, expressed his delight over the signing, highlighting Elanga's commitment to the team’s development.

Arsenal is preparing for a pre-season match against FC Barcelona and AS Monaco before its Community Shield clash with Manchester City. The team is also rumoured to be finalizing a loan deal with Inter Milan for Folarin Balogun, with a buy option of €35m (£30m). Meanwhile, Arsenal may not permanently transfer youth player Charlie Patino as previously thought, but consider a loan instead. However, if Patino is loaned, he would only have a year left on his contract.

Arsenal is set to play their last pre-season match against Barcelona in Los Angeles, before kicking off the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's team, featuring new signings Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, is hoping to end their US tour with a victory. The match, scheduled for 7:30 pm local time, will be streamed online in the UK via Arsenal's official website and app. In his recent press conference, Arteta praised Kieran Tierney and noted the upcoming match against Barcelona will be highly competitive. Gabriel Jesus is reportedly working hard to regain fitness after a pre-season injury.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi. Despite requiring exit deals before spending further, manager Mikel Arteta is allegedly keen on Olise who has a release clause of £35million. The club is also considering adding Disasi, valued at £34million, to their defensive line, even after the big-money deal for Jurrien Timber. These developments arise as Arsenal prepares for their upcoming pre-season friendlies and the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal is considering options for the future of Nicolas Pepe, who has underperformed since his £72m transfer in 2019. The club may end up losing a large amount of money, as the player's value has fallen to about £15.5m. Arsenal has also spent approximately £17.71m on wages for the Ivorian winger. Talks about a move to Saudi Arabia have reportedly broken down, and Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, said the club is reviewing its strategies, leaving open the possibility of tearing up Pepe's contract if they cannot find a buyer.