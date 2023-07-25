Arsenal is intensifying preparations for the new season with looming pre-season friendlies and an imminent Community Shield clash with Manchester City. Amidst transfer speculations, the Gunners are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who carries a £35million release clause. Arsenal is also purportedly eyeing AS Monaco star Axel Disasi to augment their defensive line, despite recent signings. Both potential moves are contingent on Arsenal making exit deals.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is preparing to face Manchester United, showcasing the upcoming season's potential. Arsenal Sporting Director Edu is personally negotiating a deal for Gremio midfielder Bitello, further strengthening the team's Brazilian connection. Meanwhile, Moussa Diaby, on the verge of signing for Aston Villa, had hoped for a move to Arsenal. However, his dream remains unfulfilled as the £51.9m deal with Villa has been agreed. Despite the player's preference for Champions League clubs, he is set to play in the Europa Conference League instead.

Aston Villa reportedly remain keen on securing Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, despite nearing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby. Despite previous assumptions that Doku would only be a target if the Diaby deal failed, Villa aims to acquire both players. Even as Liverpool show interest, if financial demands are met, Rennes may sell Doku. The 21-year-old Belgian topped Ligue 1's best ball carriers with 6.7 successful dribbles per 90 last season, scoring six goals and contributing two assists from 29 league appearances.

Jurgen Klopp's priority ahead of the summer transfer window is transforming Liverpool's midfield. Despite their chances for a top four Premier League finish and Champions League spot being slim, Liverpool are nonetheless pushing ahead with recruitment plans. The midfield is expected to experience the most change, though it remains to be seen if Klopp will secure his desired targets. Based on recent rumours, speculation is rife about the potential line-up for the 2023/24 season succeeding negotiations.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui, aim to bolster their squad depth for the 2023/24 season with several new signings. Although no official confirmations have been made, numerous rumours suggest potential acquisitions. These could significantly alter Wolves' starting lineup for the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

With two weeks until the Championship season starts, clubs are scrambling to finalise new transfer signings. Among the recent rumours, Norwich City faces competition from Bristol Rovers for Celtic's Bosun Lawal, a promising 20-year-old on loan. Meanwhile, Sunderland encounters a standstill with French Ligue 2 club Sochaux over their heightened valuation of striker Eliezer Mayenda. Despite Sochaux's increased demands, Mayenda reportedly has his heart set on Sunderland.

The imminent return of the Premier League sees clubs investing heavily in new signings for a fiercely competitive upcoming season. Notable deals include Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea, and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. The English top flight, as the world's richest division, sees clubs significantly increasing their total squad market values. Rankings of all 20 clubs and their top-value players, see a new leader usurping the reigning champions.

Aston Villa is reportedly in talks with Wilfried Gnonto’s representatives for his transfer from Leeds United, according to Italian reports. Gnonto, who has shown impressive skills during his debut Premier League season at Leeds, has attracted attention from several clubs, including Everton. However, Leeds are keen to retain Gnonto, especially after losing several key players recently. With a recent takeover by 49ers Enterprises, Leeds are under no financial pressure to sell the player, and Gnonto's transfer could cost as much as £30 million.

Newcastle United are preparing for the next season after securing a Champions League spot. The club surprised by gaining a top-four spot and will now need to strengthen their team further for the premier competition. The possible line-up for the next season may include Pope, Trippier, Botman, Gvardiol, Tierney, Guimaraes, Maddison, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, and Isak. The team’s formation is based on transfer rumours and the players' past performances.

Philippe Coutinho, Aston Villa's high-profile attacking midfielder, is anticipated to depart the club during the summer transfer window following recurring injury complications. His exit seems likely after his £20 million transfer from Barcelona. Since joining Villa permanently, the Brazilian has only scored once in the 2021-22 Premier League season. Along with Coutinho, numerous other players with expiring contracts are forecasted to leave Villa Park this summer. The forthcoming transfer window, still weeks away, brings considerable uncertainties.