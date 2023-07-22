Arsenal Football Club is gearing up for a pre-season friendly against Manchester United, with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be in continued pursuit of summer signings. There are rumours of a personal negotiation by Arsenal Sporting Director Edu for Gremio midfielder Bitello. Meanwhile, soon-to-be Aston Villa player Moussa Diaby is said to have desired a move to Arsenal, according to German media.

Aston Villa reportedly retain interest in signing Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, even as they near the acquisition of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby. Despite earlier speculation that Doku would be an alternative if Diaby's deal failed, current reports suggest Villa may aim to sign both. Doku is said to be attracted to Premier League, and with the meeting of financial demands, Rennes may be willing to sell. The Belgian player ranked first among Ligue 1's best ball carriers last season and scored six goals, assisting two in 29 league appearances.

With just a fortnight until the Championship season, clubs are hastening deals for new transfer signings. Bristol Rovers are rivaling Norwich City for a loan deal for Celtic's rising star, Bosun Lawal. Sunderland face a deadlock over a deal for Sochaux striker, Eliezer Mayenda, with the French side demanding a higher bid. While players' heart is set on the move, club talks have reached a stalemate. Both deals are part of the summer transfer window, open until 1 September.

The Sky Bet Championship's comeback is imminent with clubs making significant transfer investments. Noteworthy deals include Shea Charles to Southampton (£10.5m), Harry Winks to Leicester City (£10m), and Ellis Simms to Coventry City (£6.1m). Some clubs, working with strict budgets, have made smaller transfers and even free ones. Squad market values have dramatically risen, causing shifts in rankings. All 24 clubs have updated valuations and players' worth.

The Premier League's return is just weeks away. Clubs are spending heavily on signings in anticipation of a highly competitive season. Notable deals include Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea, and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. The English top division is the world's richest, with tens of millions spent on transfers. Squad market values have markedly increased. Here are the 20 clubs rank by current squad valuations, along with their highest value players.

Newcastle United are preparing for the Premier League and Champions League return under Eddie Howe, who recently secured Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes in a £38 million deal. Newcastle United's attention is now on confirming a third signing. The club is reportedly seeking a full-back and has previously shown interest in Southampton's Tino Livramento. In addition, the Magpies are prospectively targeting a new centre-back. Long-standing links with Monaco's Axel Disasi have surfaced, despite Manchester United allegedly being in a prime position to sign the Frenchman.

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a transfer for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, with talks underway with the player's representatives. The 19-year-old impressed in his debut Premier League season, scoring two goals and registering four assists. Aston Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, will hold discussions with Gnonto's agent in the coming days. However, the club faces competition from Everton and Gnonto's valuation is potentially as high as £30 million. Leeds, bolstered by a recent takeover, are keen to retain the youngster, following a rash of player departures.

Jurgen Klopp is purportedly focusing on refreshing Liverpool's midfield during the summer transfer window. Despite the uncertainty of Liverpool's Champions League qualification, new recruits are anticipated regardless of the season's outcome. The midfield is projected to see major changes. However, it remains to be seen whether Klopp will secure his desired targets as numerous midfielders are linked with the club. The future starting 11 remains speculative, dependent on the fruition of ongoing transfer talks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui, anticipate further progress in the 2023/24 season with multiple new signings expected to add depth to the squad. While specific names are yet to be confirmed, rumours are suggesting a potential shake-up before the Premier League's opening weekend. The starting line-up for Wolves could significantly change for the upcoming season if these rumours hold true.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are nearing a deal to sign Switzerland international Nico Elvedi from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The versatile defender, previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, has reportedly decided to move to the Premier League. Following 270 appearances for Mönchengladbach, Elvedi is set to join Wolves for around £7.7 million. Having recently sold Nathan Collins to Brentford for £23 million, Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs and manager Julen Lopetegui have been on the hunt for a new centre back.