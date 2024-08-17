Arsenal’s title challenge off and running while Arne Slot era starts with a win

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves following goals in either half from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

The result had looked in the balance for a period when the visitors had chances to peg Arsenal back and wipe out the lead given to them after 25 minutes by Havertz’s close-range header.

Matheus Cunha had a golden opportunity to level from a poor error from William Saliba but badly miscued his side’s best chance to equalise.

Saka sent relief around the Emirates when he fired in at the near post 16 minutes from time.

Arne Slot made a triumphant start to life as Liverpool boss with a 2-0 victory at Ipswich.

Diogo Jota forced the opener on the hour mark after an assist by Mohamed Salah before the Egyptian went from provider to finisher five minutes later.

Joelinton fired 10-man Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over promoted Southampton on an eventful afternoon at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian’s 45th-minute strike secured a win for the Magpies, who played with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour after Fabian Schar was sent off after thrusting his head at a tumbling Ben Brereton Diaz.

Nottingham Forest endured a tough start as they let a lead slip late on to draw 1-1 against Bournemouth.

Chris Wood’s first-half goal had looked like earning Forest their first win in an opening top-tier match of the season since 1996.

But Antoine Semenyo’s close-range strike in the 86th minute snatched the Cherries a point.

Everton’s final-season farewell to Goodison Park began with a demoralising 3-0 defeat against Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra all scored for the Seagulls and Everton’s misery was complete in the 66th minute when Ashley Young was sent off.