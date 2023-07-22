Arsenal's Top 10 Summer Signings Ever - from Henry to Odegaard

As Arsenal parade their newest recruits Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz in a friendly against rivals Manchester United in the US this weekend, we look at the greatest summer signings the Gunners have ever made.Listed in no particular order, here are our ten of the best.

1. Thierry Henry (1999 from Juventus, £11m): The Frenchman, signed by Arsene Wenger from Juventus, is arguably the greatest player to have ever played for the club. His swiftness, precision, and uncanny scoring ability were the driving force behind Arsenal's success both domestically and in Europe.

2. Dennis Bergkamp (1995 from Inter Milan, £7.5m): Known for his technical prowess and exquisite skill, the Dutch maestro's arrival marked the beginning of an era where Arsenal became synonymous with beautiful football.

3. Robert Pires (2000 from Marseille, £6m): One of the jewels of Wenger's golden era, his flair and creativity in the midfield were instrumental in creating and scoring goals.

4. Patrick Vieira (1996 from AC Milan, £3.5m): The lanky French midfielder was Arsenal's metronome, his robust presence making Arsenal's midfield one of the toughest in the league. He was central to Arsenal's memorable 'Invincibles' season.

5. Freddie Ljungberg (1998 from Halmstads, £3m): The Swede's cutting-edge pace and his knack for scoring key goals were instrumental in multiple Arsenal triumphs, making him one of the club's all-time greats.

6. Sol Campbell (2001 from Tottenham, free transfer): Few defenders can match the legacy, albeit controversial given his move from Spurs, Campbell left at Arsenal. His enormous presence at the back was critical to Arsenal's run of clean sheets, even earning the club's first ever golden Premier League Trophy.

7. Kolo Touré (2002 from ASEC Mimosas, £150k): The Ivorian was one of the best centre-backs the Premier League has seen and his partnership with Sol Campbell was near flawless, contributing immensely to the fantastic 2003-04 season.

8. Alexis Sanchez (2014 from Barcelona, £32m): The fiery Chilean provided a consistent supply of goals and assists, winning two FA Cups before joing rivals Manchester United in 2018.

9. Marc Overmars (1997 from Ajax, £5m): The nimble-footed Dutch winger's pace and goal-scoring prowess were crucial to Arsenal's successes in the latter part of the 90s.

10. Martin Odegaard (2021 from Real Madrid, £29m): Seen by many Arsenal fans as Bergkamp Mk ll, the Norwegian has now been made captain of the side and was instrumental in the Gunners almost holding on to win the Premier League last season.