Arteta praises Saka, reveals Ødegaard deal is close

Mikel Arteta is delighted with the progress Bukayo Saka has made this season after his role in Arsenal's 3-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League (January 26). Saka starred with a goal and assist, leading to Arteta to praise the 19-year-old who he thinks is becoming a complete player. Arteta also took some time out from his post-match presser to give an update on the impending arrival on Martin Ødegaard on loan from Real Madrid.