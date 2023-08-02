Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly made a U-turn on his plans for defender Kieran Tierney, raising the possibility of Celtic re-signing him. Arteta previously stated he had plans for Tierney in the Gunners' campaign, but Football Insider now reports that Arsenal is willing to let Tierney leave in a bid to recoup some of the £200 million spent this summer. Their readiness to listen to bids for Tierney could boost Celtic's chances of bringing him back, despite potential financial constraints.

Manchester City have reportedly identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who recently signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. City views Olise as a desirable signing due to his age (21) and his homegrown status. However, the club may be reluctant to pay more than £50m, a price Palace are unlikely to accept. Olise, who played in every Premier League match after missing the season's opener, has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is about to begin and fans have been securing their season tickets for the new campaign. Following major transfers and managerial shakeups, the coming 10 months promise to be competitive. A review of data shows a ranking of the 20 Premier League clubs based on the official cost of the cheapest adult season ticket for a new buyer, ranging from the most affordable to the most expensive.

Aston Villa continues its pursuit of Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, despite his preference to stay in Spain. Torres moved to Barcelona for €55 million in January 2022 but has largely been used as a substitute. Despite his limited play, Torres insists he will prove his worth, but Aston Villa still hopes to bring him to the Premier League. Villa's reported bid was seen as insufficient by Barcelona and it remains to be seen if a satisfactory agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United are set to sign Rasmus Hojlund in addition to Andre Onana and Mason Mount as part of their squad expansion this summer. However, departures may be prioritised as they review contract situations at Old Trafford. Many existing contracts have the option for a one-year extension, which United recently exercised for Fred. Coach Erik ten Hag hopes this significant investment will help the team catch up with competitors like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal fans globally experienced disappointment last season as the Premier League title moved to Manchester City. The upcoming season offers a chance for Mikel Arteta's team to aim for the title. Over 60,000 fans, including numerous celebrities, regularly attend matches at Emirates Stadium. LondonWorld highlights the 40 most famous Arsenal fanatics based on their reported net worth.

The new Premier League season is set to start in less than two weeks, with Manchester City facing Burnley on August 11. Everton and Liverpool are also preparing for the opening weekend, with Everton hosting Fulham and Liverpool going up against Chelsea. Despite the excitement among fans, the cost of season tickets is a concern. Liverpool has the lowest priced season ticket among the top six rivals, while Everton's prices rank lower in the overall league. LiverpoolWorld has curated a list of the most expensive Premier League season tickets for the 2023/24 season.

Two Arsenal players, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Trusty, are reportedly discussing loan moves. Lokonga might join Burnley, reuniting him with former manager Vincent Kompany. He previously fell out of favour at Arsenal and was loaned to Crystal Palace. Trusty, who made 48 appearances for Birmingham City last year, has attracted interest from Ipswich Town, Swansea City, and Sheffield United. Meanwhile, academy defender Zach Awe is set to leave Arsenal and is expected to join Southampton. Awe confirmed his departure on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Arsenal and his excitement for his future journey.

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty is set to leave the club, with Sheffield United reportedly agreeing to a £5 million deal. Trusty impressed during a loan spell with Birmingham City in the Championship, triggering interest from them and Scottish side Rangers. However, it appears Sheffield United have won the race for his signature. Despite the deal not being finalised, personal terms are expected to be agreed upon shortly. Trusty, aged 24, is considered a reliable and versatile defender.

Jay-Z, backed by US investors, is reportedly preparing a bid for Tottenham Hotspur if current owner Joe Lewis is convicted of insider trading and fraud. Lewis, who denies the charges, faces a sentence of up to 25 years if found guilty. The rapper expressed interest in football investment in the past, even considering a major stake in Arsenal. His sports group recently acquired a majority stake in Brazil's TFM agency, representing popular football stars. Jay-Z's associate said the rapper is interested in a board-level controlling interest in a top club like Spurs.