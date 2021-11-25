25 November 2021

As you were for Northampton as Leyton Orient visit Sixfields Stadium

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2021

Northampton manager Jon Brady could name an unchanged side for the visit of Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two.

Brady urged his fringe players to improve after electing to leave substitutions to the final few minutes of his previous matches, including against Oldham on Tuesday.

However, Danny Rose could be nearing a start after impressing when he came on for Jack Sowerby in midweek.

Although Brady could decide to choose the same team which beat Oldham 2-1.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett will assess his squad ahead of the trip to the Sixfields Stadium.

Callum Reilly is expected to remain sidelined for the fixture and has not featured since October 30 due to a groin problem.

Craig Clay could be a doubt for the game while Norwich loanee Tyrese Omotoye could be back in contention from an ankle injury.

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth could be nearing a start after coming off the bench twice against Sutton and Scunthorpe following a toe problem.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity after being taken to hospital

tv & entertainment

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France to stop migrant crossings in wake of tragic loss of 27 lives

news

Threat of explosion forces rescuers to flee Russian coal mine blaze where 11 killed and dozens more trapped

world news