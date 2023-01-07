Asa Hall boosts Torquay survival bid with winner against Halifax
Asa Hall’s second-half goal gave Torquay a 1-0 win over Halifax at Plainmoor to boost their Vanarama National League survival hopes.
Torquay saw an early penalty shout for a foul on Aaron Jarvis overturned by an offside flag.
The Gulls eventually broke the deadlock with 18 minutes left when captain Hall headed the ball in after a corner had been nodded back across the Halifax penalty area.
The Shaymen saw a late chance for striker Millenic Alli saved by goalkeeper Mark Halstead as Torquay held out to move within two points of safety.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox