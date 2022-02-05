05 February 2022

Asa Hall hands Torquay win over Wrexham

By NewsChain Sport
05 February 2022

Torquay dented Wrexham’s National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at Plainmoor.

Asa Hall headed home the Gulls’ eighth-minute winner from an Armani Little free-kick.

Wrexham had almost opened the scoring but Ollie Palmer saw his third-minute effort blocked on the line.

Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald denied Luke Young and James Jones with splendid second-half stops.

Wrexham’s first defeat in four games drops them one spot to seventh, while Torquay climb a place to 11th.

