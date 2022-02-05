Asa Hall hands Torquay win over Wrexham
Torquay dented Wrexham’s National League promotion hopes with a 1-0 win at Plainmoor.
Asa Hall headed home the Gulls’ eighth-minute winner from an Armani Little free-kick.
Wrexham had almost opened the scoring but Ollie Palmer saw his third-minute effort blocked on the line.
Gulls goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald denied Luke Young and James Jones with splendid second-half stops.
Wrexham’s first defeat in four games drops them one spot to seventh, while Torquay climb a place to 11th.
