19 February 2022

Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking

By NewsChain Sport
19 February 2022

Ash Palmer scored the only goal as 10-man Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a 1-0 win over Woking.

Ryan Rydel’s 72nd-minute corner found Palmer, who beat the defender to head home and give his side a third successive victory in all competitions.

Stockport’s Liam Hogan was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a number of players came together following a challenge.

The defeat leaves Woking without a win since January 22, a run of six games.

