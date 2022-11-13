Ashley Barnes earns manager’s praise after inspiring Burnley to beat Blackburn

Vincent Kompany hailed Ashley Barnes after the striker led Burnley to a 3-0 victory over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby to send his side back to top spot in the Championship.

The 33-year-old striker was told he would replace the unfit Jay Rodriguez – the Clarets’ top scorer – on the morning of the game, but scored twice and had a hand in a third for Anass Zaroury as Burnley notched up a comprehensive victory.

Barnes revealed that he had spoken to the manager about his lack of playing time this season and his goals were his first in the league this campaign.

Kompany admitted it was a lesson to his entire squad, saying: “I like these stories, because every day of pre-season I spent my time talking about the squad, the squad, the squad, and players don’t necessarily get the chance.

“It hits home for everyone that you have to be patient, keep your standards high. Barnsey has chosen his day well.

“There’s no age limit to learning. If your standards drop, you don’t do what he’s done today. When you get the opportunity you prove you deserve to play.

“It’s the game that everyone has been speaking about since day one. I’m happy for them but happy it’s done – we can move on! It’s our own little trophy.”

Burnley went ahead as Zaroury got the better of Ryan Hedges and crossed for Barnes to steer his header past Thomas Kaminski.

Rovers could not respond and – when the Burnley press forced a mistake – Nathan Tella’s flick teed up Barnes for a volley. The ball was parried by Kaminski but Zaroury tucked away the rebound.

The home fans’ joy was complete seven minutes from time as Josh Brownhill skipped past Clinton Mola and pulled his cross back for Barnes, who calmly slipped a challenge and fired home the third.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was not too downhearted in defeat, saying: “It’s a difficult afternoon. You could see that bravery and courage we’ve had recently but we didn’t have it today.

“I’m disappointed for our fans. We’re inconsistent. This break is going to be good for the squad.

“We weren’t brave on the ball and didn’t make the right decisions. When it’s a massive game for the club, you’re sometimes not used to it. You need to make the right decisions.

“We were quite solid in the first half defensively but on the ball we were not brave and didn’t make the right decisions.When they scored the first goal it was going to be tough.

“It’s normal when a team scores that they have extra energy and the other team is lacking that a bit – and they are a good side.”

Ben Brereton Diaz wanted a penalty when he went down under a challenge from Jordan Beyer, on the penalty appeal, Tomasson added: “It’s part of the game. We have to look at our own performance, the referee is doing his best.”