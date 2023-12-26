26 December 2023

Ashley Hemmings secures point for Kidderminster at Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
26 December 2023

Ashley Hemmings hit a last-gasp penalty to earn Kidderminster a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood and take them off the foot of the National League.

The Harriers looked on course for a third successive defeat only for Hemmings to secure a point from the spot late on.

Billy Sass-Davies headed home from a corner early in the second half as Wood made the most of their superior possession.

But Kidderminster held on and left Meadow Park with a share of the spoils as Hemmings tucked home a penalty after Krystian Pearce had been tripped in the box.

