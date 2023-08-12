Ashley Nadesan maintains Gillingham’s winning start against Accrington
Ashley Nadesan’s first league goal for Gillingham continued their winning start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Accrington.
Summer signing Nadesan calmly slotted past Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin in the 29th minute after converting Tom Nichols’ pass.
Savin kept Stanley in the game with an excellent reaction save to deny Robbie McKenzie six minutes later, after the visitors failed to clear a Gillingham corner.
Accrington’s on-loan striker Josh Andrews headed wide shortly after the break, before Jack Nolan’s curling free-kick from 20 yards sailed inches past a post as the visitors chased an equaliser.
Gillingham, who knocked Sky Bet Championship side Southampton out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, came close to doubling their lead when Nadesan’s poked effort was deflected wide by Seb Quirk.
Substitute midfielder George Lapslie failed to hit the target from close range and Scott Malone almost scored a spectacular solo effort on his home league debut, but Neil Harris’s side had already done enough to secure their first home victory over Stanley since March 2013.
