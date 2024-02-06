Ashley Nathaniel-George hands Maidenhead win over 10-man Wealdstone
Ashley Nathaniel-George hit the only goal of the game as Maidenhead beat 10-man Wealdstone in a midtable Vanarama National League clash.
Both sides will still be eyeing a late run at the play-offs but it was the visitors who came out on top with a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday night.
An even first half came to a close with Wealdstone reduced to 10 men as Jack Cook picked up a second yellow card just three minutes from the interval.
Nathaniel-George then had a sighter as he shot straight at Marcus Dewhurst before curling home from the edge of the box to earn the points 14 minutes before the close.
