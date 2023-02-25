25 February 2023

Ashley Nathaniel-George’s early strike enough to earn Maidenhead victory

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Ashley Nathaniel-George’s superb early strike saw Maidenhead claim a 1-0 victory at FC Halifax in the Vanarama National League.

Nathaniel-George found the net with a long-range effort in the ninth minute as the Magpies were rewarded for a lively start.

Max Wright was wide with an overhead kick for Halifax, who also appealed for handball when a Mani Dieseruvwe shot was blocked but nothing was given.

Fidel O’Rourke had a late opportunity for the hosts but Alexis Andre Jr saved as Maidenhead held on.

