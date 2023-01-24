Chesterfield beat Altrincham late on (John Walton/PA)
24 January 2023

Ashley Palmer nets late winner for Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

Ashley Palmer’s late goal gave Chesterfield a 1-0 win at home to Altrincham in the National League.

Liam Mandeville had the best chances of a poor first half from the hosts with Alty keeper Oliver Byrne saving the first before he blazed the second over.

Shortly after the break Joe Quigley teed up Palmer on the edge of the area but his powerful shot was blocked by Isaac Marriott.

Byrne saved well from Mike Jones and Ollie Banks fired over but Palmer won it three minutes from time with a header from a corner.

