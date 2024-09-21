Assistant Anthony Hayes: Gillingham more interested in chances than possession

Gillingham assistant Anthony Hayes said his team “came here to dominate in terms of chances” rather than possession after Mark Bonner’s side picked up a huge three points at Notts County with a 1-0 win.

Elliott Nevitt’s solo moment of pure brilliance was enough in the end to give his side all three points, as Gillingham brought County’s unbeaten start to the 24-25 season to an end in League Two.

Gills assistant boss Hayes was left understandably delighted with not only the result, but the application of his side.

He said: “It was action-packed, wasn’t it? Ultimately, you cannot come here and win and not play well. I thought there was lots of control from our point of view without the ball because they do what they do, and they are really good at it.

“We had some really good moments of control, we were a big threat to their goal, and though they dominated the ball, we did not come here to have a fight for the football, we came here to dominate in terms of chances, I think we have had more shots on target than them.

“I think they have had three and we had five, with one big chance (the match-winning goal) and it was great for Nev (Nevitt) to score his first league goal for us.”

Stuart Maynard was left impressed with his Notts County side, but unimpressed with the match officials.

He said: “I thought we were excellent all afternoon, in the first half I felt we could have been two or three up. We played some really good football and showed what we are about this season.

“But we have had a goal ruled out. The big moments in the game have not gone our way today but we cannot be reliant on that, and we cannot control the officials or the decisions. They are saying that Jevani Brown got a touch on the ball but there is clear daylight between it.”

Jodi Jones left the pitch after sustaining an injury late on, and Maynard once again was left unhappy with the protection of his players.

He added: “It’s the same again, you want strong tackles. But, not when someone comes inside to boot people. We have had it all season where our players have picked up niggles.

“We will have to assess it, we will not know now, but we will know Monday morning.”