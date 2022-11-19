Assistant manager Paul Terry salutes Leyton Orient’s ‘resilient’ performance

Leyton Orient assistant manager Paul Terry saluted a “resilient” performance from his team as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 League Two win at fellow in-form outfit Stockport.

A fifth win in six league games extended the O’s lead at the top of the table to five points as boss Richie Wellens was forced to watch from the stands as he had been unwell during the week.

“It was a huge performance from the lads,” Terry said.

“We had to dig in because Stockport started the game really well and got their goal. We had to withstand some big pressure.

“We had to be respectful of Stockport of course, but it’s also very much about us too.

“We’re a good team and though we have played much better at times this season, we knew we would have to be resilient here to get a result.

“There are many ways to skin a cat the saying goes, but we definitely found that way today and we’ve come away with a fantastic result against a really strong Stockport team.”

Asked about boss Wellens’ continuing recovery, Terry added: “The gaffer has been poorly and he only just made it up here today.

“We were in contact throughout the game, though, and he was offering his instructions.

“It’s important we look after everyone’s health here, and of course we’ll do that with him and (first-team coach) Matt Harrold, who has also been unwell.”

Two in-form teams went toe-to-toe in a cracking first half at a packed Edgeley Park.

County struck early when Myles Hippolyte drilled home, only for the O’s to level when skipper Darren Pratley thumped a header into the top corner.

The visitors then bagged their winner midway through the second half when Omar Beckles pounced on a rebound.

It had been a high-quality encounter, but it resulted in a first defeat in six league games for Stockport as last season’s National League champions saw their recent resurgence checked.

County boss Dave Challinor said: “Absolutely it’s frustrating. We’re all disappointed, but that probably says a lot about where we’re at at the moment.

“The margins are getting smaller and smaller.

“Performance-wise, I can’t fault any of the lads today. Their effort and application was first class and we made a team who are at the top of the table look very ordinary.

“We have been really good this last month or so and we like to get ourselves on the front foot.

“We did that here and forced Orient to change their shape.

“Maybe we just missed that bit of clinicalness you need.

“We were just lacking in those clinical moments and you can’t afford to do that against a top side.

“I’m definitely not uncomfortable with where we are, though.

“We kept going today, but we probably should have stamped our style on them a little bit more.”