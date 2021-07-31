Aston Villa agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey

Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, right, is heading to Aston Villa (PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:58pm, Sat 31 Jul 2021
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey.

Villa announced on Saturday that a move had been put in place for the 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Bailey has spent four seasons with Leverkusen, making over 100 appearances after his move from Genk.

He earned a place in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 and will head to Villa Park with 10 caps for his country to his name.

